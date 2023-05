SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has apprehended a suspect after a manhunt in Spring Hill Saturday.

Deputies said they were looking for a man in the area of Battersea Avenue.

The individual, who has not been named, was believed to be armed.

However, shortly after the sheriff’s office put out the warning, it announced that the suspect had been taken into custody, all thanks to a K9 named Maxx.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.