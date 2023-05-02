HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hernando County are searching for a man wearing a ski mask after shots were fired at a park in Spring Hill.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Delta-Woods Park on Deltona Boulevard regarding a shooting.

Witnesses reported that a large group of males, both juveniles and adults, were fighting in the park.

They said the event escalated and someone was shot with a possibly flare gun.

Deputies said no one is in custody at this time.

The sheriff’s office said one possible suspect wore all-black shorts and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.