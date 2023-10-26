HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man tried to lure a student to his truck while she was waiting for the bus near Nightwalker Road in Brooksville on Thursday morning.

Between 8:35 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., an older white man with white hair, driving a tan-colored truck with a toolbox in the bed of the vehicle stopped near the student and tried to call her over to his truck.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the Winding Water K-8 student ran to a neighbor’s house and reported the incident.

The driver then fled the area.

Deputies said the student was unharmed and reported it to the school administration when she got to school.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 352-754-6830 and request to speak with Detective K. Keiper.

The investigation is ongoing.