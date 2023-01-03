BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it got a request from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at around 9:19 p.m. to assist in apprehending a suspect.

According to an incident report, a deputy encountered Allan Scott McCray, 42, at a Speedway at the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and Northcliff Boulevard while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

When the deputy tried to stop McCray, the suspect allegedly got into his car and ignored the deputy’s commands to stop.

Authorities said McCray then “shifted his vehicle into reverse and attempted to use his vehicle to run him over in an attempt to cause serious bodily harm and/or death” before fleeing the scene.

The deputy evaded the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop in his own patrol car, but McCray refused to pull over, the report said.

McCray’s vehicle was eventually stopped after Hernando deputies used stop sticks to deflate his tires, and an FHP trooper performed multiple PIT maneuvers to disable the suspect’s car.

The trooper who wrote the report said McCray jumped out of the driver’s front door as the car slowed down. He then laid on the ground until the deputy he tried to hit with his car arrested him, according to the report.

McCray was arrested on numerous charges, including resisting an officer with violence, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated battery.