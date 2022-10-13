HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a 60-year-old man was struck and killed while helping a disabled vehicle in Hernando County Wednesday evening.

FHP said a 60-year-old man from Lorida, stopped his truck in the northbound lane of County Road 621 around 7:45 p.m. to help a disabled vehicle that was blocking traffic.

After the man helped push the car onto the shoulder, he started to walk back to his truck parked nearby.

At the same time, a second vehicle, driven by a 64-year-old Lake Placid man, approached from the opposite direction.

As the 60-year-old man attempted to walk back to his truck, he crossed into the southbound lane and was sideswiped by the oncoming driver.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old driver did not suffer any injuries during the accident but stopped moments after the crash on the northbound shoulder. Crews continue t investigate the incident.