Man shot multiple times in Spring Hill lounge parking lot

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was shot at the Mermaid Lounge early Saturday morning, according to Hernando County deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the lounge at 2:10 a.m. after several witnesses called about a man being shot multiple times while in the lounge’s parking lot.

Deputies said that witnesses treated the victim inside the bar until first responders arrived to take him to a trauma center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was shot by two unidentified men who left the scene before deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.