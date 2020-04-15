Man shot children, set home on fire in Spring Hill murder-suicide, autopsy reports reveal

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A man in Hernando County shot and killed two children before setting a home on fire and turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Their three bodies were found Friday at a home in the 9400 block of Dunkirk Road in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, a woman was out of town when she received a suicidal text from 43-year-old Derick Albert Vasquez. When she went to the home, it was on fire. Then she saw a body.

The woman called 911 and deputies and firefighters arrived to find two more bodies.

Their autopsy reports were released on Tuesday.

Both of the children died of gunshot wounds. Before shooting himself, deputies said Vasquez was injured while setting the fire.

Records show deputies were called to the home before, on March 22, for a verbal disturbance.

An investigation into their deaths is ongoing.

