HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was possibly armed with a knife is in custody after he ran away from a Brooksville hospital Monday.

Deputies said there was increased law enforcement presence at the Springbrook Hospital due to the incident.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the man, who has not been identified, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and turquoise socks.

Residents who live near the area were asked to remain indoors until the man is in custody.

No other details were available.