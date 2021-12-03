Man killed in industrial accident in Brooksville quarry, sheriff’s office says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal industrial accident in Brooksville.

A worker at the Cemex Brooksville Aggregates Quarry on Camp Mine Road has died as a result of injuries received in an accident at the site, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim, an adult male, has not yet been identified. An investigation is now underway, no additional information is currently available.

This is breaking news, stay with 8 On Your Side as more details are released.