DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Dade City Sunday, Hernando County deputies said.

Deputies said that they responded to a shooting at a home on Jodi West Drive aat 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators learned that two men were shot in a domestic confrontation that turned violent, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the men died from his injuries while the other was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Deputies said he is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office has not released the men’s identities due to Marsy’s Law. However, the investigation is still ongoing.