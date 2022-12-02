HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville around 10:48 p.m. They said the man gave them a fake name before he fled on his bike.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy lost sight of the suspect, later identified as Michael BoDor, near the Holiday Inn on Cortez Boulevard.

An aviation unit and a K9 were called in to track down BoDor, deputies said. A short time later, deputies said the aviation unit found BoDor hiding high up in a tree.

BoDor climbed down the tree and was found in possession of a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

BoDor was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. He faces charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.