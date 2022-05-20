SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found wounded in a Spring Hill home’s front yard, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to a home on Hanover Court at around 11:12 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, deputies found the man in a yard, suffering from a non-lethal wound. Deputies said paramedics treated the victim and took him to a local trauma center, where he was later released.



The sheriff’s office said a person of interest was identified and that the shooting was not a random attack. The investigation is still underway.