HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are investigating after they said that a man was shot near an intersection in Brooksville.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they were called to the area of Armstrong Street and Ellington Avenue for a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a large gathering of people near the intersection.

Deputies said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a field near the the road.

The man was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS (8477).

No other details were available.