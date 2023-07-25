HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded early Tuesday morning in Hernando County.

First responders were called to a residential neighborhood in south Brooksville following reports of a shooting. The 911 caller reportedly told dispatchers that a person had been shot and was laying in the roadway.

Several minutes later, deputies arrived to find an adult male in the roadway suffering from “at least one gunshot wound.”

The man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s office said its detectives are following up on leads, interviewing witnesses, and processing evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted online.