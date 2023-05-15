HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ocala man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder after attacking a woman in a Brooksville apartment in 2019, according to Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Timothy Kydd, now 33 years old, was arrested in 2019 in his mother’s Ocala home after he used a hammer to hit a woman in the head at her apartment. Kydd and the victim had recently met online on a dating website, according to deputies.

The victim’s 7-year-old child was inside the apartment when Kydd attacked the woman. A witness saw him leaving the apartment after the attack, deputies said.

The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center with multiple skull fractures, including an orbital and cervical fracture.

Kydd was arrested for second-degree attempted murder after the incident.

While being incarcerated, Kydd was arrested twice for damaging sprinkler heads, causing his detention center pod to flood. He was also arrested for battery on a Law Enforcement Officer after elbowing a female officer in the face. He pleaded guilty to those charges.

Deputies said Kydd also mailed a letter to 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge

Daniel Merritt Jr. said that there was a bomb at the courthouse, prompting an evacuation of the building. Authorities checked the courthouse and found a suspicious item that was later deemed safe. Deputies said Kydd admitted to sending the letter but denied any involvement in having the device put in the courthouse. He was arrested for making written threats

to kill/injure and making a threat to throw/place a bomb.

Deputies said he is facing up to a life sentence because of his lengthy criminal history.