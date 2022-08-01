HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.

Deputies said the incident began around 9:30 p.m. when a car carrying two children and two adults encountered a vehicle directly behind them driving in an “erratic and reckless manner.” The victim later told authorities they pulled into the median to allow the reckless driver to pass.

However, instead of passing, the reckless driver pulled alongside the victim’s car and began to scream at them, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim tried to avoid the situation by pulling into a turn lane and stopping the vehicle, but the man also stopped.

The man then pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the victim’s vehicle. Deputies said the shot entered through the passenger window and flew out the driver’s side window.

Both the driver and the other adult in the vehicle suffered minor injuries from broken glass. Authorities did not report any injuries to the children.

The suspect then fled westbound on Spring Hill Drive.

Authorities described the shooter as a Hispanic man between 30 – 40-years-old. The man’s vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly a newer model Toyota Camry with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS

(8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online.