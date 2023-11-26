HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died after a Hernando County home erupted in flames early Sunday morning, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue.

Around 12:10 a.m., crews responded to a mobile home on North Florida Avenue that was 50% engulfed in flames, according to fire rescue.

When fire crews arrived, a woman told them a man was inside the bedroom of the home.

However, when the man was located, he was found dead.

The woman told fire rescue she had been at a friend’s house doing laundry and discovered the home was on fire when she came back.

The home was completely lost to the fire.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the home to determine the cause and origin of the fire.