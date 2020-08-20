Man dies after standoff in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after he barricaded himself inside a home and fired at deputies in Brooksville early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the man’s home in the 15300 block of Peach Orchard Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived at the home hours earlier to serve the man an injunction for protection and were “met with resistance.”

According to deputies, the man had barricaded himself inside the home and refused to open the door. Deputies remained outside of his home for hours and tried to speak with him, but that didn’t work.

Around 12:45 a.m., the man started shooting at the deputies from inside his home, authorities said.

Deputies returned fire and sought safety, then a SWAT and crisis team responded. They deployed a drone that entered the home and found the man slumped over the chair. He had died at the scene.

The deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident to see if use of force was justified. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has also launched an internal investigation.

