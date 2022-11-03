Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 68-year-old man was driving westbound on County Road 572 east of Crum Road around 4:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to troopers.

Troopers said the pickup truck left the road, entered the north shoulder and collided with a mailbox. The pickup driver then traveled back across the road, entered the south shoulder and struck a tree.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.