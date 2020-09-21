Man dies, 2 others injured following 3-car crash in Spring Hill

Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 45-year-old Port Richey man has died following a three-car crash in Spring Hill, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 45-year-old was driving southbound in a pickup truck in the center lane of US-19 approaching Pepper Street. A 76-year-old man in a pickup truck and an 81-year-old man in a sedan were stopped in the center lane and inside lane of US-19, respectively, due to a red light at the intersection of Pepper Street.

FHP said the 45-year-old man failed to stop and first collided with the 76-year-old man, and then the 81-year-old.

After the crash, troopers say the 45-year-old man’s truck overturned and came to a final stop within the intersection. The other two drivers came to rest in the west grass shoulder of US-19 and the intersection, respectively.

The 45-year-old man received fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, FHP reports.

Troopers say the 76-year-old man received serious injuries and the 81-year-old man received minor injuries.

