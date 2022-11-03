TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said that the 68-year-old man was driving westbound on CR-572, east of Crum Road around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The man’s truck left the roadway, struck a mailbox, moved back across the roadway, and struck a tree.

According to officials, the Brooksville man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.