HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man will find out how he will be sentenced for killing a 9-year-old boy nearly seven years ago Thursday.

In late April, a six-member jury in Hernando County found Gregory Andriotis, guilty of one count of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving for a 2016 crash that killed Logan Scherer.

The embrace of a father and daughter is filled with healing and heartache.

Mallory Scherer is a strong 11-year-old and ready to enter seventh grade, but every day comes with a bit of sorrow.

At 5 years old, her life changed forever when her 9-year-old brother, Logan, was killed.

“I won’t get more of those memories and won’t be able to make more of them and it’s disappointing,” said Mallory Scherer.

Jordan Scherer will always be haunted by the moment his son, Logan, was killed.

It’s been nearly seven years and every moment that passes by is painful.

“June 2 was his 16th birthday and we don’t even know how to fathom that because it’s been so long,” said Jordan Scherer.

It was on a September day in 2016 when the Scherer’s were driving along I-75 when a distracted driver slammed into their vehicle causing a six-car crash.

The Scherer’s have been fighting for justice ever since.

“We’ve continued to push for this because an example needs to be set and we hope that’s the case,” said Jordan Scherer.

However, the Scherer family is now focused on another man who was at the scene. Larry Smith is a good Samaritan who ran into danger to save Logan, but when he pulled Logan out of the mangled car it was too late.

“There was a moment I will never ever forget,” said Larry Smith. “Just to see him face to face, this close.”

The Scherer’s are weary in their battle to end distracted driving, but pushing forward in Logan’s memory and staying strong.

“Hold onto to them, think of those memories,” said Mallory Scherer. “Think of all the times you had with them, and just don’t let go.”

For Logan’s parents, the “hands-free” law in Florida is a step in the right direction when it comes to preventing distracted driving but, it’s not nearly enough, they say.

Since then, his family created the Living For Logan Foundation which has partnered with Hillsborough County Schools to educate students on the dangers of distracted driving.