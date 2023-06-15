HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The state’s first ‘texting and driving’ case comes to a close Thursday.

Gregory Andriotis was convicted of multiple charges for the 2016 crash that killed 9-year-old Logan Scherer.

“June 2 was his 16th birthday. We don’t even know how to fathom that because its been so long,” Logan’s father, Jordan Scherer said.

According to documents from Florida Highway Patrol, the family was driving on I-75 in Hernando County when Andriotis slammed into the back of their car. Troopers reported he was searching the internet at the time of the deadly crash.

It’s the first deadly ‘texting and driving’ case to go to trial in Florida. A law passed in 2019 made distracted driving a primary offense. Officers can pull drivers over if they’re using a phone behind the wheel.

Logan’s family says the legislation isn’t enough. Jordan explains, “We’ve continued to push for this because an example needs to be set. We hope that that’s the case.”

Loved ones are fighting for tougher legislation so others don’t suffer. Logan’s sister, Mallory says. “I won’t get more of those memories and won’t be able to make more of them and it’s disappointing that I have so little and I won’t be able to make more.”

The Scherer family is planning to attend Andriotis’ sentencing hearing Thursday at 10 a.m.