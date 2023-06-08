HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found on a woman’s patio charging his phone in Spring Hill on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Stravino, was found sitting on a woman’s back patio around 7:15 a.m. as she was about to let her dogs outside, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she did not know Stravino or why he was there.

Stravino allegedly told deputies that he thought he was at his girlfriend’s house waiting to be let in the home. It was later revealed he didn’t know where he was or where his girlfriend’s address was located.

The suspect was detained and his backpack was turned over into custody.

Deputies found a small black zippered case allegedly containing 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, multiple empty plastic baggies, a used syringe and a scale. They also found two small plastic baggies containing 0.6 grams and 0.5 grams of heroin.

Stravino was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia. His bond is set at $28,000.