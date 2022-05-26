SPRING HILL, Fla (WFLA) — Deputies arrested a man for murder in connection to a suspicious death in Spring Hill Thursday.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Joseph Frederick Auche was charged with second-degree homicide.

HCSO said they began investigating a suspicious death on Alliance Avenue in Spring Hill around 7 p.m.

According to a release, deputies arrested Auche minutes later after interviewing a person of interest.

The victim’s identity is not being released.

More charges may added. The investigation is ongoing.