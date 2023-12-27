Related video: FHP follows vehicle on multi-county pursuit two days before Christmas.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Brooksville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing officials through Hernando County early Wednesday morning while under the influence, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 1:06 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said the suspect, Jaylen Waddy, was driving 115 mph in a 55 mph zone on US 41 just north of Powell Road.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, in which Waddy failed to comply. As the trooper followed Waddy in his 2021 black Nissan Altima, he continued traveling up to speeds of 120 mph and drifting from lane to lane.

At one point during the pursuit, Waddy allegedly traveled the wrong way in the northbound lanes of US 41 for several miles, troopers said. The trooper was unable to initiate a PIT maneuver.

As the Nissan entered Pasco County, still traveling in the wrong direction and narrowly missing several cars, he entered a construction area of US 41 and SR-52 and slowed to 50 mph.

Waddy’s passenger then opened the rear passenger door and jumped out. The passenger later told troopers that she wanted to get out of the car and was being held against her will, along with two others in the car.

After attempting to turn into a Marathon gas station, located at 5736 US-41 in Land O’ Lakes, Waddy crashed due to his high speed. His front passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

One of the passengers told troopers that they were being held against their will in Waddy’s car and that she just “wanted a ride home and did not want to die in a crash.” She was begging him to stop and let her out, according to FHP.

Waddy then ran away, heading eastbound into a wooded area, but the trooper fell into a pond and couldn’t catch up to him. Waddy was quickly tracked in a nearby swamp area by Pasco County deputies and their K9.

A search of his car found an almost empty bottle of Hennsey, small containers with crack rocks, green leafy substances, and $3,108 in cash.

Waddy was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital where troopers met him in the trauma center. They said Waddy had a flushed face and bloodshot, glassy eyes with an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He refused to respond to the trooper’s request for a breath test and was presumed to a refused to submit a blood test as well.

Waddy was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude, DUI, reckless driving, and hit and run all involving serious bodily injury, along with possession of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute, cocaine, paraphernalia, marijuana over 20 grams, three counts of kidnapping, and three counts of kidnap and false imprisonment.