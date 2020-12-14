Man barricading inside Spring Hill home following fight with mom, deputies say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are outside of a Spring Hill home where a man is barricading himself inside after a fight broke out between him and his mother.
Deputies say the incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 11000 block of Callaghan Avenue in Spring Hill, near Winterville Road and Quintilis Street, and have since closed the road in the area.
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who is in his 50s, got into a verbal argument with his mother, which later turned physical.
The mother has been relocated and was treated by first responders on scene, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies arrived, they tried arresting the man, however, he ran back into the house. HCSO said deputies are trying to get the man to come out and are not going into the home because he is known to have firearms.
Neighbors around the house have been relocated or are sheltering in place.
News Channel 8 has a crew on scene and are working to get more information as it becomes available.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
