BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man was arrested Saturday after sheriff’s deputies say he battered a woman who then shot him in the leg in self defense.

Hernando County deputies were dispatched to a home on Young Street on Saturday around 4:20 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area.

On arrival, deputies found Arthur Clinton and a woman sitting in a vehicle. Clinton was suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, per the sheriff’s office.

Clinton reportedly told deputies the woman “shot me by accident.” Clinton was taken to a local trauma center via ambulance.

While interviewing the woman with Clinton, she reportedly told deputies the pair got into an altercation at a local bar before returning home. Once there, Clinton took a gun from the vehicle and placed it on the porch before he began battering the woman, knocking her to the ground, per authorities.

Investigators said Clinton got on top of the woman and began strangling her. Clinton stopped strangling her and allowed her to get up, which is when authorities say the woman grabbed the gun on the porch.

Clinton then reportedly charged the woman again, at which point the woman shot Clinton in the leg in self-defense. That is when the pair got in the vehicle to drive Clinton to the hospital, investigators say.

Deputies on scene reportedly witnessed visible injuries on the woman, including scratches on her arms and dirt and leaves in her hair, which led to probable cause for the arrest of Clinton.

Clinton was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and is being held without bond.