Man arrested for human smuggling in Hernando County

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Highway Patrol

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol uncovered a possible smuggling operation Tuesday after pulling over a Toyota Camry in Hernando County.

The FHP said troopers stopped the vehicle on I-75 because of the driver failed to maintain their lane while driving. Celedonio Mendoza Mendoza, 36, was pulled over and only gave troopers a Mexican Passport, not a driver’s license.

His passenger Roberto Vazquez Cruz told deputies he was also in the United States illegally after crossing the border in Texas. He was coming from Tennessee to meet with his family and work in Tampa.

According to FHP, Mendoza Mendoza was operating the vehicle on behalf of his wife who was listed as the car’s owner.

While Mendoza Mendoza was detained, for not having a driver’s license, troopers discovered that he had large sums of U.S. cash inside the vehicle. According to Mendoza, he has been in the United States for 19 years illegally and assumed that Cruz was also in the United States illegally.

Mendoza Mendoza was booked into the Hernando County Jail on one count of smuggling and one count for having no valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss