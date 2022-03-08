Man arrested for human smuggling in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol uncovered a possible smuggling operation Tuesday after pulling over a Toyota Camry in Hernando County.

The FHP said troopers stopped the vehicle on I-75 because of the driver failed to maintain their lane while driving. Celedonio Mendoza Mendoza, 36, was pulled over and only gave troopers a Mexican Passport, not a driver’s license.

His passenger Roberto Vazquez Cruz told deputies he was also in the United States illegally after crossing the border in Texas. He was coming from Tennessee to meet with his family and work in Tampa.

According to FHP, Mendoza Mendoza was operating the vehicle on behalf of his wife who was listed as the car’s owner.

While Mendoza Mendoza was detained, for not having a driver’s license, troopers discovered that he had large sums of U.S. cash inside the vehicle. According to Mendoza, he has been in the United States for 19 years illegally and assumed that Cruz was also in the United States illegally.

Mendoza Mendoza was booked into the Hernando County Jail on one count of smuggling and one count for having no valid driver’s license.