HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people sustained minor injuries after a pickup truck slammed into the side of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission truck in Hernando County Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on US-19. At the same time, a marked FWC pickup truck was driving south on US-19 around 5:21 p.m.

When the Chevy came to the intersection of Breakwater Boulevard, FHP said the truck turned left on a red light and collided with the left side of the FWC truck. Both vehicles came to a final stop at the intersection.

Credit: FHP Credit: FHP

The driver of the Chevy, James Victor Cocchi, 71, of Spring Hill, and two FWC officers sustained minor injuries from the crash.

According to FHP, Cocchi was later arrested by troopers for driving under the influence and gave a breath sample of 0.181.