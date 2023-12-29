SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars after Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies say he struck his boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Jack Gaskins Jr. struck his live-in boyfriend in the head during an argument.

Gaskins Jr. was previously arrested on Dec. 17 on domestic battery charges for striking the victim’s adult son. Authorities say he was issued a no-contact order with the son, who also lives in the home.

While Deputy Escoda, a school resource officer working patrol while school was out, was questioning Gaskins, Gaskins reportedly attempted to flee on foot. Deputies quickly located Gaskins and returned him to the residence.

Gaskins said he was invited over to the home to stay and eat by the victim despite the no-contact order and that he flicked the victim in the head while arguing about finances, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gaskins faces charges of domestic battery and violation of a pre-trial release. He is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center with no bond.