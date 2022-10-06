SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store, located at 4158 Mariner Blvd., at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said a representative from Publix called them to report a man walking around the store and telling associates he was wearing a bomb that would explode in 10 minutes.

Deputies said the man wrapped himself in a blanket and spoke with Publix managers before leaving out of the front doors. The store was evacuated in case the man left a bomb inside. Other Publix stores in the area were also evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Deputies arrested the suspect – identified as Andres Alonso, 22 – outside of the store. He did not have any explosive devices on his person at the time of his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said teams conducted two sweeps of the store and searched the roof with a drone, which all came back clear. Alonso has been charged with false report of a bomb.