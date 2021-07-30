Man accused of hiding in Hernando teen’s bedroom for month sentenced to 15 years in prison

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Louisiana man accused of hiding in a Hernando County teenager’s bedroom for just over a month has been charged.

Deputies say 35-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine received a 15-year sentence with the Florida Department of Corrections after entering a guilty plea on Wednesday on charges of having sexual relations with a minor.

Rossmoine will also receive 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release and will be required to report as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

He was arrested in September by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office after the parents of the 15-year-old found him hiding in the teenager’s bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said Rossmoine reportedly admitted to deputies he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the teen. He admitted to deputies he had been in Hernando County for about five weeks, having sex with the victim on numerous occasions, before the parents caught him.

Detectives learned the victim first met Rossmoine several years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars.