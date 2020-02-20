Man accidentally shoots, kills self with gun in Hernando County home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies are currently investigating the death of a man after he accidentally shot himself while waiting to get his hair cut inside of his home.

According to deputies, just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, they and Hernando County Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home on Oakcrest Circle in Brooksville regarding a shooting. Deputies would later reclassify the incident as a death investigation.

Deputies say part of their investigation revealed two men had just returned to the home from a convenience store. One of the men was preparing to cut the other’s hair.

The man who was going to have his hair cut sat down on a bucket just outside of his bedroom door. As he was waiting, he was “playing with his firearm, like he usually does,” deputies say.

Moments later, the gun went off for unknown reasons, striking him. He was pronounced dead once deputies arrived at the scene, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon further investigation, deputies say the man was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

Witness statements and forensic evidence indicated the incident was not an intentional act but rather an accident.

No other information has been released at this time.

