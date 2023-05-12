HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County teacher was arrested and charged with battery for allegedly pushing another teacher in a classroom at Central High School, deputies say.

Michael Anthony DeJesus, a teacher at the school, is accused of pushing a female teacher with two hands in the upper chest area, which caused her to step back 2 to 3 feet.

School resource Deputy Julia Escoda responded to the incident around 7:15 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office said DeJesus left the campus and went to his home before the school resource officer was notified of the incident.

The victim said she and DeJesus were having a conversation in a classroom with another colleague that became heated, and he told her to “get the **** out of my room.”*

Then he walked toward the victim in an aggressive manner, and shoved her, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other staff members at the school witnessed the alleged battery, and have provided statements to deputies. Security footage from inside the campus also captured the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies showed up at his house and DeJesus admitted to pushing the victim.

He was placed under arrest for felony battery and is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

The Hernando County School District is conducting an internal investigation.