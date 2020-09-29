Louisiana man accused of hiding in Hernando teen’s bedroom since August

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies arrested a Louisiana man they said had been hiding in a teenager’s bedroom since August, having sex with the teen on multiple occasions.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Spring Hill Sunday after parents of a 15-year-old found an adult man, later identified as 35-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine, hiding in their child’s bedroom.

Rossmoine reportedly admitted to deputies he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill on several occasions to have sex with the teen. He admitted to deputies his latest trip had him in Hernando County for about five weeks, having sex with the victim on numerous occasions.

Detectives learned the victim first met Rossmoine about two years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars.

The teenager referred to Rossmoine as a boyfriend, and initially told Rosmoine about being 18 before admitting prior to meeting in person to actually being 15.

The child also admitted that Rossmoine had been living on and off in the teen’s bedroom since August 19. Rossmoine would allegedly hide in the closet when the victim’s parents were home, only coming out when they left for work.

The sheriff’s office said Rossmoine also admitted to numerous sexual encounters also occurred in his van, which was parked near the teen’s house.

Rossmoine was arrested and booked in the Hernando County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

