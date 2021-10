RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Friends and family of a Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services captain who died in September are saying their final farewells during a funeral Mass Saturday.

Captain Mark Dempsey, 44, died in a single-vehicle accident while driving home on Sept. 27.

Dempsey had worked with the department since 2001, achieving the rank of captain in 2017.

Dempsey is survived by his wife and two sons. His funeral was held St. Stephen Catholic Church.