LISTEN: Spring Hill man calls 911, asks police to check if meth he bought from stranger is bath salts

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — A bizarre 911 call out of Hernando County has been released, in which a Spring Hill man called authorities concerned about the meth he just purchased from a stranger at a bar.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Thomas Colucci called 911 on Thursday night wanting to know if the meth he bought was real or fake. Authorities say he told them he bought meth from a man he met at a bar.

“He said, ‘alright, me and my friend are coming over to give it to you’ and I hear him laughing in the background,” Colucci told the 911 dispatcher.

Deputies say Colucci told authorities he was an “experienced drug user” who “knew what it should feel like.”

“When I broke it up, it was just like it – so I sniffed a little bit and I think what I got was bath salts,” he said.

Colucci then requested an unmarked squad car from the dispatcher.

“I don’t want anybody to come in the house, ’cause I’m really paranoid these guys will want to kill me,” he said. “Can you send an unmarked car so I can show him what he sold me? I really wanna show a police officer what he sold me.”

But despite being paranoid on the call, Colucci hoped the strangers wouldn’t get in trouble.

“I really don’t want to get these guys arrested,” he said. “I just want the cops to know that if something happens to me.”

Authorities said Colucci handed them two bags of the drug. Field testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

Colucci was charged with possession of the drug, along with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.