Large depression opens up near canal in Hernando County

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are keeping an eye on a large depression that was spotted in Hernando County.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to U.S.-41 near Wilson Boulevard in Masaryktown on Friday morning. According deputies, a driver passing by noticed the “large depression.”

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the depression in a canal east of the railroad tracks in that area.

  • (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)
  • (Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

According to the sheriff’s office, the depression is not currently impacting any roadways or structures.

Deputies contacted officials with the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Hernando County Emergency Management to inform them of the depression.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss