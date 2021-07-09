Large depression opens up near canal in Hernando County

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are keeping an eye on a large depression that was spotted in Hernando County.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to U.S.-41 near Wilson Boulevard in Masaryktown on Friday morning. According deputies, a driver passing by noticed the “large depression.”

When deputies responded to the scene, they found the depression in a canal east of the railroad tracks in that area.

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Hernando County Sheriff’s Office photo)

According to the sheriff’s office, the depression is not currently impacting any roadways or structures.

Deputies contacted officials with the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Hernando County Emergency Management to inform them of the depression.