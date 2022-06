HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office recently rescued a kitten after hearing it “meow.”

The deputy found the kitten in an engine compartment of a vehicle parked at a local restaurant.

With the help of animal enforcement and citizens offering help, the kitten was rescued, according to the sheriff’s office.

(Courtesy: The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Arrangements have already been made for the kitten’s adoption.