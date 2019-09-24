Kids ages 8 and 9 accused of vandalizing Spring Hill school, causing $15k in damage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two elementary school students are in hot water after causing thousands of damage to their school.

Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reports the two children, one 8-year old and one 9-year old, entered J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill on Saturday morning.

The youngsters then went into several unsecured classrooms, flipped tables, damaged computers and teachers’ personal items and wrote vulgarities on the whiteboards.

The children also accessed a room used by the PACE Center for Girls. There, they are accused of discharging a fire extinguisher.

The damage is estimated at $15,000.

The school resource officer, Deputy Ben Witherell began the investigation, and both youngsters admitted to what they had done after he read them their rights.

Moloney said a school administrator and at least one parent were present when they confessed.

The school district has suspended both students and they may be facing expulsion.

School board members will make a determination on whether to seek criminal prosecution in the case. Since the children have not been criminally charged, their names are not being released.

