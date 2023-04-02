BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker was taken to a hospital Sunday morning after a water rescue on Bystre Lake near Brooksville, officials said.

The Hernando County Fire Rescue said it responded to the lake after learning of a kayaker who flipped her vessel and was not responding.

When crews arrived, they found a woman above the water and clinging to her kayak as it went further from the shore.

“With assistance from a nearby boater, fire crews were able to rescue the victim and bring her to shore,” a post on the HCFR Facebook page said. “After medical evaluation, helicopter transport was requested and the patient was flown to a local trauma center for further treatment.”

Officials said she was not wearing a jacket at the time,