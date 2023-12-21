HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — It took a jury only five minutes to find a DUI suspect guilty of manslaughter for a crash he caused back in May 2020.

On Thursday, James Daniel Carnley II, 60, was sentenced to 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, according to prosecutors.

The crash occurred on May 15, 2020. Carnley was leaving a Publix shopping center on Happy Days Lane when he turned left onto US 19 North in the path of 25-year-old Devon Graham’s motorcycle, violating the right-of-way.

The Office of the State Attorney said Graham had no time to react, and Graham was propelled across US 19 onto the grassy shoulder. He died at the scene.

During the investigation, Florida Highway Patrol troopers found that Carnley’s blood alcohol level was .125, which is well over the legal limit to drive. THC was also found in his system.

“Today’s sentencing is a solemn reminder that the consequences of DUI cases extend beyond regret — they reach into the shattered lives left in the wake,” William “Bill” Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney said in a statement. “The choices made behind the wheel carry immense responsibility and can have profound consequences.”