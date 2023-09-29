BROOKSVILLE, Fla (WFLA) — At the entrance to the High Point community in Hernando County lies caution tape and bouquets of flowers.

This comes after deputies say 81-year-old Ed Mead was killed Thursday night.

“Our gate guard was there to keep us safe, and now he’s dead,” Arlene Dyer said in tears. “Why?”

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of 23-year-old Jeremy Patterson, saying he’s a suspect in this homicide investigation.

“It’s disturbing,” Dyer said. “It’s disturbing that I had the opportunity to get him and I didn’t.”

Dyer lives within the community and claims she saw a man matching Patterson’s description walking by her home around 9:15 Friday morning.

“I called 911,” she said. “I said, ‘he’s in my sights, but he’s walking really fast.'”

‘”I’m going to lose him,”‘ she said continuing to describe her phone call with dispatchers. “Do you want me to stop him?”

“They said no,” she described.

“I’m devastated,” she said. “I’ve been in tears all morning; I can’t even sit down.”

“I was supposed to be getting our house ready to sell, but I can’t be outside because I don’t know where he is,” she continued. “This is supposed to be a safe community and it’s not.”

“We’re not safe anywhere.”

Dyer saw the suspect 11 hours after he allegedly killed a man.

Debby Ribbe on the other hand saw him four hours before it all happened.

“The strange kid walked past our trailer with his head down on his phone,” she said. “So my boyfriend said, ‘Look at that jerk,’ not thinking this was the killer.”

Investigators said it all started with a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night from a woman who believed a man was having a medical emergency.

“We dispatched fire rescue,” Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. “When fire rescue got there, it was quickly determined it was a crime, not just a medical emergency.”

Moloney said they quickly realized that man had been killed.

“We dispatched detectives, deputies, [and] locked down the area,” she explained. “Using video surveillance and witness statements our detectives were able to identify a suspect very quickly.”

She identified that suspect as 23-year-old Jeremy Patterson.

They used drones, K-9s, and a helicopter to try and locate Patterson.

The suspect is still at large as of this report.

But for those who knew the man who was killed, it’s a devastating loss.

The 81-year-old’s family spoke with 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers off-camera, providing these photos of Mead.

He is remembered as a man who loved his job and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

They say he had a kind soul and touched the lives of people like Dave Bittle who stopped at the guard house Friday to pray.

“Very upset,” he said. “Eddie was a very good man. It’s hard to believe that something like this could happen.”

Detectives are urging everyone to keep an eye out for Patterson.

“This individual needs to be considered armed and dangerous,” Maloney said. “We don’t want anyone trying to approach him or talk to him.”

“If they see him, we just want them to give us a call,” she continued.