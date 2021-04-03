Investigation underway for stabbing at Speedway in Brooksville

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies say they found a man with stab wounds in the parking lot of a Speedway in Brooksville.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the Speedway, located at 26260 Cortez Boulevard, regarding a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found the adult man in the parking lot. He was treated on scene by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services and then taken to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say an initial investigation shows that two men were engaged in a verbal dispute while inside the gas station store. The argument continued as the men left and walked toward the parking lot.

Witnesses told deputies as the men exited the store, the suspect was joined by two or three male friends. All of the men began fighting in the parking lot, according to HCSO.

Deputies say within a very short time, 911 operators began receiving calls regarding a person stabbed in the parking lot.

The suspect and his friends fled the area before deputies could arrive.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect, or any of the people involved in this incident, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).