SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced an “increased law enforcement presence” in a Spring Hill neighborhood on Thursday.

Deputies asked the public to avoid the Fillmore Street area, south of Veterans Park, while they assisted other law enforcement agencies. They did not give any specifics about the incident, but said it has been “resolved.”

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Tampa office said that the agency is “conducting court-authorized activity” in the area.

“There is no immediate threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

