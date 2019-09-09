Increased deputy presence in Spring Hill residential area

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject in Spring Hill.

According to Hernando deputies, the scene is located on Almond Court, near Bayside Court and Ligonier Road.

Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area if possible. Nearby residents should remain indoors.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

