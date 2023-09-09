HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill man was arrested for impaired driving and possession of marijuana, an arrest report said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eric Klevanosky, 27, claimed he was having a diabetic episode and was on the way to a nearby hospital.

An officer followed Klevanosky while driving on Osowaw Boulevard around 11 p.m. after noticing signs of impaired driving.

The arrest report indicated that the man was quickly accelerating and immediately braking, straddling the lane line, and weaving between lanes.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Klevanosky began to pull over but then fled.

The arrest report said the suspect ran through a red light and eventually spun out, almost striking several trees. He also traveled through yards of multiple homes and in the grass.

The man’s car was eventually boxed in by the FHP vehicle where he was ordered out at gunpoint and arrested.

Upon inspection of Klevanosky’s vehicle, the officer found a silver backpack containing a vacuum-sealed bag labeled “ICE” with a green leafy substance.

Also in the bag was a digital scale, tobacco blunts, and more bags of green leafy substance. A bag labeled THC wax “shatter” substance was also found.

In his wallet were two white pills, identified as a generic form of Viagra.

The arrest report said Klevanosky requested to speak with a narcotics detective or VICE to make a deal.

Klevanosky refused EMS, despite his claim of a diabetic episode, and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.

He is being charged with driving under the influence, fleeing to elude law enforcement, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and the intent to distribute.

KLevanosky is being held on a $31,100 bond.