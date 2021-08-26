‘I can’t let a child not make it on my watch’: School resource officer saves choking kindergartner in Hernando County

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A local family is thanking a Hernando County school resource officer for saving their son.

Deputy Shaun Duval with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says he was in the cafeteria at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics Tuesday morning when he noticed a choking kindergartener.

The SRO rushed to help the 5-year-old performing the Heimlich maneuver until the food dislodged and cleared the student’s airway.

“I can’t let a child not make it on my watch. I love every kid here. I’ve watched over them, I’ve been assigned here for six years — I couldn’t imagine living with that. I’ll do anything for these children. To see a child that I know and see every day in distress is disturbing,” said Deputy Duval.

He says the student was evaluated by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services in the school clinic and made a quick recovery.

Deputy Duval says the little boy’s parents have expressed their gratittude.

He recommends individuals dealing with kids on a regular basis learn the Heimlich maneuver.

