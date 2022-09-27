HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Challenger K-8 School, 13400 Elgin Blvd. in Spring Hill (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Deltona Elementary, 2055 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill

Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St. in Brooksville

Fox Chapel Middle School, 9412 Fox Chapel Lane in Spring Hill

Moton Elementary, 7175 Emerson Road in Brooksville

Chocachatti Elementary, 4135 California St. in Brooksville

Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville

Springstead High School, 3300 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill

West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville

Exploer K-8 School, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd. in Spring Hill

Weeki Wachee High School, 12150 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee

D.S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Winding Waters K-8, 12240 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee

Central High School, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville

Evacuation Zones

Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C

Contacts