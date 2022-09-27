HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Challenger K-8 School, 13400 Elgin Blvd. in Spring Hill (Special Needs)
- Deltona Elementary, 2055 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill
- Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St. in Brooksville
- Fox Chapel Middle School, 9412 Fox Chapel Lane in Spring Hill
- Moton Elementary, 7175 Emerson Road in Brooksville
- Chocachatti Elementary, 4135 California St. in Brooksville
- Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville
- Springstead High School, 3300 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill
- West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville
- Exploer K-8 School, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd. in Spring Hill
- Weeki Wachee High School, 12150 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee
- D.S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (Pet Friendly)
- Winding Waters K-8, 12240 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee
- Central High School, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville
Evacuation Zones
- Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C
Contacts
- Call 352-754-4083