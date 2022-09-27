HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Hernando County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

  • Challenger K-8 School, 13400 Elgin Blvd. in Spring Hill (Special Needs)
  • Deltona Elementary, 2055 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill
  • Nature Coast Technical High School, 4057 California St. in Brooksville
  • Fox Chapel Middle School, 9412 Fox Chapel Lane in Spring Hill
  • Moton Elementary, 7175 Emerson Road in Brooksville
  • Chocachatti Elementary, 4135 California St. in Brooksville
  • Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave. in Brooksville
  • Springstead High School, 3300 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill
  • West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville
  • Exploer K-8 School, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd. in Spring Hill
  • Weeki Wachee High School, 12150 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee
  • D.S. Parrott Middle School, 19220 Youth Drive in Brooksville (Pet Friendly)
  • Winding Waters K-8, 12240 Vespa Way in Weeki Wachee
  • Central High School, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway in Brooksville

Evacuation Zones

  • Hernando County has issued mandatory evacuations for Zones A, B and C

Contacts

  • Call 352-754-4083